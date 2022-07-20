Ollie's Bargain Outlet raises $16,000 for Penn State Health Children's Hospital

The money was donated by Ollie's customers during a national fundraising effort from June 12 to July 9 that raised more than half a million dollars nationwide.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital is the recipient of a $16,000 donation through funds raised by Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. and its partnership with the Children's Miracle Network, Ollie's announced on Wednesday.

Ollie's and CMN Hospitals raised more than half a million dollars nationwide during a fundraising effort from June 12 to July 9.

The funds raised at Ollie’s stores will benefit 85 local member hospitals in communities Ollie’s serves. The money raised for Penn State Health Children’s Hospital will benefit kids and families in Central Pa. and beyond.

“Since opening our doors 40 years ago, Ollie’s has valued giving back to kids in communities we serve, and we plan to keep that central to our culture for decades to come,” John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s said in a statement. “This year we have helped more hospitals than ever across our 29 state footprint. Although inflation is at an all-time high, we are amazed by the continued generosity of our customers and their willingness to help kids with urgent health needs.”

Children’s health is a local and global issue impacting the future of our communities and society at large, Swygert says. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping to make sure every child receives the best possible care.