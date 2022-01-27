Fun at Olewine Nature Center and Wildwood Park! | Wandering Weatherman

Olewine Nature Center was built in 1999 with a very simple goal: to get people more involved with nature.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cold air is on the way this week, so an indoor activity it is.

For this week's Wandering Weatherman segment, FOX43's Gregory Perez headed to Wildwood Park and Olewine Nature Center!

The Olewine Nature Center was built in 1999 with a very simple goal: to get people more involved with nature.

This center allows you to discover nature from the inside out, literally.

Books are available to enjoy, and you can even check out animal artifacts up close. There's even an indoor bird viewing area.

Here is where anyone from the regular, everyday person to the biggest bird enthusiast can observe common feeder birds. You can also find books, binoculars to use, and more information on common bird species.

It’s more than just an indoor park, though.

For you winter hikers, especially those who don’t mind the frigid temperatures, there's even something for you.

Wildwood Park trails are open every day from dawn until dusk and feature more than six miles of trails and boardwalks over the wetlands. The most popular trail is a three mile loop called Wildwood Way Trail, which overlaps with the Capital Area Greenbelt!

Plus, there's a gift shop.

Bring your camera, bring your friends, bring your family. It’s a perfect place to enjoy your surroundings and immerse yourself in nature.