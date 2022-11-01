Old Sled Works in Duncannon announces closure

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A Perry County business announced it will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the year.
Old Sled Works, located at 722 N. Market Street in Duncannon, announced it will be permanently closing on Dec. 31.
Ending a 31.5-year run, the owners cited several reasons that led to the closure.
"Our historic building, a critical part of the business, needs real work," said the shop in a Facebook post.
The owners point out a persistent roof issue, furnace problems and flooding throughout the building that has left scars. Additionally, some staff members wish to retire and the prospect of finding a replacement is "no easy task."
According to the Facebook post, the property is currently not up for sale and hasn't been sold.
"While this is not the news people might like, we hope many of you understand. And we especially hope you visit over the next two months and support the remaining vendors," owners of the business said in a Facebook post.
One more Holiday Open House has been scheduled for the business, but a date has not yet been released. However, according to owners, Santa is scheduled for an appearance.