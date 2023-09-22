Old bridge unveiled by low water levels at Codorus State Park

The bridge was unveiled as water levels recede at Lake Marburg.

HANOVER, Pa. — Drought conditions are continuing to affect water levels in many of York County’s lakes and creeks.

At Codorus State Park, water levels at Lake Marburg have receded to the point where an old bridge was unveiled at the lake floor.

“We just saw some cinder blocks and exposed concrete, and wondered if it was an old dock." said Heather Dusseau, who observed the bridge when hiking with her family. "I was curious, maybe, if that’s been exposed before.”

“How much water has to be over the bridge, so to speak, to lower it that much," said Ron Bungay, who was hiking with his family.

The bridge was part of the old village of Marburg, before it was abandoned to make way for the lake. Hikers and hunters at Codorus State Park say the exposed bridge is another indication of how bad the drought has been in York County.

“At this point last year, this was full with three to four feet of water. And you can see how it’s gotten lower," said Ed DeJesus, who was out hunting for geese at the park.

“If you look at the amount of rain we’ve gotten this year, which wasn’t a lot, you go to any creek and you can see the bottom," said Hunter Wagner, who joined DeJesus for hunting.

York County is under its third burn ban in six months, while the York Water Company is restricting nonessential water use due to the drought.

Hikers hope the weather this weekend will help bring much needed water to the region.