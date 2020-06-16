Ohio restaurant names Gov. Tom Wolf its employee of the month

The owner of Breakwall BBQ, located just across the Ohio-PA border and adjacent to Lake Erie, says business is booming during Pennsylvania's COVID-19 shutdown.

CONNEAUT, Ohio — An Ohio barbecue restaurant has named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf its Employee of the Month.

Breakwall BBQ, located just off Lake Erie in the town of Conneaut -- about a mile or two across the Pennsyvlania-Ohio border -- has been raking in the sales during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order Wolf issued, owner Mike Morgan told Erie News Now.

So Morgan thought it was only fair to give the governor a shout-out at the end of a recent post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It's tongue-in-cheek," said Morgan, who estimates that two-thirds of the additional business has come from Pennsylvanians who cross the border. "We've broken all kinds of sales records, and we know that big chunk of it is that Pennsylvania is shut down.

"A lot of people from Pennsylvania who wanted to get out of of their houses got out of their houses and came and visited us. It's just a short drive."

Morgan said he's grateful for the additional revenue, but feels for business owners across the border.