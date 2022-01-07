Body of missing 12-year-old boy found

Police found a 12-year-old boy dead in a pool at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 6/30, 2:55 p.m.: Pau Kahi, the 12-year-old boy found apparently drowned at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom, was at the camp on a three-day junior high camping trip for students in 6th through 8th grade that was run by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

"Our hearts are grief-stricken over the loss of Pau. Wonderful kid, just a wonderful, beautiful family. We’re deeply saddened," said Executive Pastor Tucker York.

The church will be holding a public visitation and funeral at 11 a.m. on July 9. A Burmese ceremony will be held the night before.

Police said the rescue effort included fire companies, helicopters and search and rescue teams doing grid searches.

South Central PA Search and Rescue - Search 93 confirmed they were part of the search effort, but declined to comment further.

Update, 6/30, 5:45 a.m.: A 12-year-old boy has been found dead just before 2 a.m. in a pool at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom Boro., according to the York County Coroner.

Pau Kahi was attending the camp Wednesday with a Lancaster County church group of 40 kids and six adults, and had gone missing shortly after 3:45 p.m.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, police were contacted about the missing boy just before 8 p.m.

The coroner has now confirmed the body found in the pool, is that of the missing boy and plans to provide additional information later today.

According to a post on the camp's Facebook page, the camp will be closed today, based on recommendations from police. They will make a call later today on whether camp will be open to families tomorrow.

Southern Regional Police are investigating.

Previously:

Officials are searching for a boy missing at a camp in York County.

Southern Regional Police say they're looking for 12-year-old Pau Kahi, who was last seen at 3:45 p.m. at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom Boro.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, police were contacted about the missing boy just before 8 p.m.

Kahi was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and swim trunks.

Officials say Kahi was at the camp for the day as part of a Lancaster County church group of 40 kids and six adults.

If anyone has seen Kahi, they're asked to call the Southern Regional Police Department through 911.