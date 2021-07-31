Officials investigating after house fire in Green Township

All residents have been accounted for, fire officials say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a house fire in Green Township, Franklin County on Friday night.

The fire occurred at around 11:27 p.m. on the 100 block of Siloam Road, according to the Franklin Fire Company.

All residents have been accounted for, fire officials say.

There is no word if anybody has been injured. The fire didn't reach the second alarm, according to emergency dispatch.

There is no word on how the fire happened.