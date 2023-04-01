Officials gather in Harrisburg to address substance use disorder prevention in restaurants

Officials with the DDAP say the restaurant industry has one of the highest rates of substance use disorders among workers in the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials gathered Wednesday to address the growing issue of substance abuse in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Leaders with the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) gathered in Harrisburg to highlight the importance of substance use disorder education and prevention for employees and employers.

"Whether you're the individual in need of services or a family member inquiring about a loved one, trained individuals are ready and willing to help navigate and locate local resources and treatment options, regardless if you're insured, uninsured, or underinsured," said DDAP member Steve Ross.

The DDAP operates a 24/7 Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Calling the number provides resources for those who are struggling with a substance use disorder (SUD). The line also operates for those with loved ones in need of help.

Officials also discussed the Wolf Administration’s Just Five initiative, which is a self-paced program designed to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment.

It is displayed as six short learning modules that each take "just five" minutes to complete. The interactive lessons include:

The Science of Addiction

Are You at Risk?

The Dangers of Opioids

Signs, Symptoms and Treatment

How You Can Help

The Gift of Recovery