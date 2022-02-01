Officials: Pittsburgh bridge not bad enough to close after September inspection

PennDOT spokesperson Alexis Campbell said Monday that state and federal laws and the ongoing investigation mean her agency won't release the full inspection report.

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that wasn't bad enough to require its closure.

PennDOT spokesperson Alexis Campbell said Monday that state and federal laws and the ongoing investigation mean her agency won't release the full inspection report.

The Forbes Avenue bridge over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park collapsed early Friday.

Five cars and a municipal bus plummeted into a ravine. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is using cranes to lift the vehicles out.