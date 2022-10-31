Off-duty Pentagon officer arrested, charged with selling drugs

Arlington County Police officers arrested an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer for an alleged connection to a drug distribution case.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Arlington County Police Department have arrested and charged 33-year-old Eric Welch, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, for his alleged connection to a drug distribution case.

A narcotics investigation was started by detectives at the police department after they were told a person was possibly selling cocaine in Arlington. Officers later identified Welch as a suspect and officials add that after he was seen by officers buying narcotics for distribution. He was taken into custody on Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of S. Scott St.

While at the scene officers said they recovered a gun. In addition, officers retrieved a search warrant and searched through Welch's home and found more narcotics and guns, according to officials.

Welch was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. Welch is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Center, according to officials.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 1-866-411-8477.

WATCH NEXT: Undercover drug bust leads to police shootout in Woodbridge VA