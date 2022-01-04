Gettysburg Military Park will close 3 observation towers for safety inspections next week

The towers will be closed intermittently between April 5-7 so that engineers can inspect them, the park announced.

The Gettysburg National Military Park announced it will close the battlefield's three observation towers intermittently next week so that structural engineers can perform inspections and ensure that all the towers remain safe.

The closures will occur from April 5 through April 8, the park said.

"Inspections will take place via vertical access (rappelling) and by hypsometric laser scanning," the park's announcement said. "Each of the park’s three observation towers will need to close to the public during these safety inspections."

The tower closure schedule will occur over the following dates:

West Confederate Avenue Tower: April 5-7

Culp’s Hill Tower: April 5-7

Oak Ridge Tower: April 6

April 8 will be reserved for any weather interruptions, the park said. If inspections are able to be carried out with no weather interruptions, April 8 will not be required as a closure date.

All three of the military park's towers were built between 1895 and 1896, the park said.

The most recent safety inspections took place in 1999 and 2013.

"We will update our website with opening and closing details as they become available during the safety inspection schedule so that our visitors may stay informed," the park said.