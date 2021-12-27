Some Central Pa. NYE events return, others cancelled again by pandemic

Roses, cigars and wrenches are among the myriad objects that usually drop from Central Pa. skies on New Year’s Eve. The pandemic is once again cancelling events.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Though it doesn’t draw the same crowds as New York City’s Times Square ball drop, Central Pennsylvania is famous for its New Year’s Eve drops celebrating local symbols. Roses, cigars, Hershey kisses and wrenches are among the myriad objects that usually drop from Central Pa. skies on New Year’s Eve.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is once again wreaking havoc on New Year’s Eve plans.

Some cities will be holding outdoor in-person events, including Mechanicsburg’s wrench drop, Red Lion’s cigar drop and Hershey’s Kiss “drop” ( though the iconic candy actually moves upward).

Lebanon’s bologna drop is returning after being held virtually last year.

“To just enjoy being in fellowship with one another instead of the way we’re doing it today virtually,” said Pam Shirk, executive director of the Lebanon Foundation. “It’s just nice to be able to do some normal things and feel a bit normal in this time of being alone a lot.”

Other cities have modified their traditional events. Harrisburg moved its strawberry drop to FNB Field on City Island, where people can space themselves out more than they could downtown. Dillsburg is bringing back its outdoor Mr. Pickle drop, but cancelling the indoor Baby Pickle drop.

“It is amazing to be able to actually hold the event this year just because the town really needs something positive,” said Emily Reed of the Dillsburg Pickle Committee. “We expect that hopefully next year everything will be back to normal so it’s a good way to get us back started into the event.”

Other municipalities are avoiding large gatherings altogether. The rose drops of both Lancaster and York are canceled again this year, though Lancaster is still sending three “roaming DJs” through the city.