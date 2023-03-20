Monday's weather conditions raise wildfire risk in portions of southern, central Pa., NWS says

The elevated risk is due to the combination of low relative humidity, dry fine fuels and leaf litter, along with moderate wind gusts of up to 20 mph at times.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory about the elevated risk of wildfires spreading across portions of southern Pennsylvania, the lower Susquehanna Valley and western Pocono regions Monday afternoon.

The elevated risk is due to the combination of low relative humidity, dry fine fuels and leaf litter, along with moderate wind gusts of up to 20 mph at times, the National Weather Service said.

Minimum relative humidity values will be in the low 20% range, accompanied by full sunshine and wind gusts in the teens at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.

If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.