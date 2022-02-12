A performance of "The Nutcracker" in Lancaster County will be about more than ballet

This year's performance will donate a portion of the proceeds to Ukrainian ballerinas and their families.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The holiday season is often accompanied by a performance of "The Nutcracker."

In Lancaster, Viktor Yeliohin of the International Ballet Academy will being doing something a little bit different.

Yeliohin is the artistic director of this year's performance at the High Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School. He and his team will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Ukrainian ballerinas and their families.

"This year's performance will be one of the most heartfelt Nutcracker performances ever," Yeliohin explained. "The energy and artistic passion of these dancers will translate into funds needed to help support displaced Ukrainian dancers and their families."

Yeliohin said his performance in Lancaster will honor the tradition of the beloved original, while also incorporating new choreography and professional international dancers to work with the students.

Alexandra Bube, a senior at Manheim Township High School, is Mr. Yeliohin's Nutcracker Assistant. Not only is she playing one of the two Clara's, she is also assisting Yeliohin with choreography.

"I am grateful Viktor gave me this opportunity," said Bube. "The cast consists of dancers ages 4-18, and it has been such a rewarding experience watching the dancers grow over the last few months."

The performance opens Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m., plus two performances Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 4th at 2:30 p.m.