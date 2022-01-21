Here's how Pa. nurses can apply for student loan relief as part of a new state program

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency said it has received nearly 5,000 applications in less than a month.

YORK, Pa. — The current high number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania means long work hours and extended days for nurses. However, the Wolf administration announced help is on the horizon in the form a $5 million student loan relief program for nurses.

The funding for the project comes from President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The Wolf administration tasked the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) with running the program.

"The goal of the program...as stated by the governor, is to help recognize those nurses [and] reward them for their sacrifices," said Keith New, a PHEAA spokesperson.

Selected nurses will be able to receive up to $7,500 to help reduce their student loan debt. PHEAA believes the program offers an incentive for nurses to remain in healthcare.

"Some of those nurses might be reaching points of burnout," said New. "So it's also meant as a way to help encourage them to stay in the profession, if they're considering leaving the profession."

State officials announced the program in November 2021, and applications rolled out at the end of December. Since then, PHEAA has received 4,800 applications, and thousands more have expressed interest.

The demand is not surprising for lawmakers.

"I think we knew it going into this, when we were sitting with the PHEAA representatives and working with them on crafting this [bill], from the beginning, I have been saying $5 million is a start...it is not the endpoint," said Senator Maria Collett (D – Bucks, Montgomery).

The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association also agreed saying:

"The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association (PSNA) strongly supports the establishment of the Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. According to recent articles, the program has already drawn over 4,800 applications. Several thousand more are expected before the program application closes on March 1. While $5 million was a strong start, the initiative will need more funding to make an impact. The general assembly must appropriate money to increase the capacity of our world-class schools of nursing. PSNA thanks the Governor, as well as members of the general assembly, for recognizing and respecting the profession through incentives to recruit and retain nurses in Pennsylvania."

To be eligible for the program, nurses must:

Be licensed through the PA Department of State.

Be a resident of PA (as of the date of application and annual loan relief payments).

Work in a PA qualifying nursing facility (employment must have begun prior to Dec. 31, 2021).

Performed job-related duties that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Worked at least a combined 1,250 hours across the qualifying 12-month calendar year.

Have outstanding qualifying student loan debt (as of the date of application and the annual loan relief payments).