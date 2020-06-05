Nursing home organization asks for state funding for supplies, PPE to fight COVID-19

While hospitals have received more than $750M in funding to fight the virus, LeadingAge PA requested $290M for nursing homes that has yet to be funded.

Pennsylvania has one of the oldest living populations in the country, largely due to our volume of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to LeadingAge PA, a non-profit organization benefiting nursing homes in the commonwealth.

Approximately seven weeks ago, the non-profit asked for $290 million to fight COVID-19. The funding would aid in hiring additional staff, buying more supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), among other needs to battle the virus.

However, the organization has yet to receive any funding. Hospitals in the time since, have received $774 million in virus aid.

"We have members using ponchos they buy off of Amazon to protect themselves," Adam Marles, President and CEO of LeadingAge PA said. "That can’t happen."

According to the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, facilities could expect PPE help from FEMA sometime in the future, but the exact timeline and resources that would be given have yet to be confirmed.

Long Term Care Grants are also available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health, but this type of mitigation is not exactly what that funding is supposed to be used for, and may not even be nearly enough regardless.

Furthermore, the organization claims that nursing homes have not received an increase in Medicaid funding, as the population in those homes and other long term care facilities has continued to increase, since 2014.

"You add under-funding for 6 years on top of extraordinary expenses for COVID-19 and it puts nursing facilities at a real crisis point," Marles said.

In the meantime, LeadingAge PA wants to make sure that the commonwealth's oldest, often most vulnerable members are not left behind fighting COVID-19 by themselves.

“We know this virus attacks people with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions—the exact people that live in our long term settings," Marles said. "We should have been prioritized since the start.”

State Representative Seth Grove (R-York) proposed legislation last month that would account for the money nursing homes are seeking.

Rep. Grove's proposal would use federal CARES Act funding and give $300 million of the commonwealth's approximately $3 billion its receiving to nursing homes. The rest of the funding under his proposed legislation would go to hospitals, local governments and fire, EMS and police among others.