PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday.
A strike date is looming for the staff at some nursing homes across the state. Two dozen facilities claim unfair labor practices, and some of them are in our area.
Workers are demanding better pay, health care benefits, and staffing conditions. If those needs are not met, staff will be ready to hit the picket lines come September 2.
In a statement, SEIU says Guardian Healthcare and two other nursing home chains refuse to provide detailed information about staffing and agency costs.
In total, 24 facilities across the state are getting on board. Seven are in our area, spread out through Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, and Monroe Counties.
The strike notice alleges staffing issues like using agency staff and poor staffing ratios that are set to go into effect this year.
The union also calls for a bump in the minimum wage, asking $20 per hour for certified nursing assistants, and $25 per hour for licensed practical nurses, along with other increases as an incentive to retain senior staff members
The union also demands measures to ensure employers follow new state regulations governing staffing in nursing homes.
In the strike notice, the president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said, "As the largest union of health care workers in Pennsylvania, our members will do whatever it takes to protect their residents and demand the investment into their jobs that they deserve."
In a statement issued to Newswatch 16, Guardian Healthcare said, "For the benefit of all parties involved, our goal is to avoid a strike, and we will continue to negotiate in good faith with the SEIU for a resolution. As always, the safety of our residents and wellbeing of our staff is our top priority."
If a deal is not reached, the nursing home staff from those 24 facilities will hit the picket lines on Friday, September 2.
Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill counties.
Full list of facilities named in the strike:
Comprehensive Healthcare
- The Grove at Irwin: 249 Maus Dr, Irwin, PA 15642
- The Grove at New Castle: 715 Harbor St, New Castle, PA 16101
- The Grove at Harmony: 191 Evergreen Mill Rd, Harmony, PA 16037
- The Grove at Washington: 1198 W Wylie Ave, Washington, PA 15301
Guardian Healthcare
- Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab: 257 Georgetown Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
- Clarion Health & Rehab: 999 Heidrick St, Clarion, PA 16214
- Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehab: 201 Hospital Dr, Meyersdale, PA 15552
- Oil City Healthcare & Rehab: 1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301
- Riverside Rehab & Nursing: 500 Hospital St, Taylor, PA 18517
- Titusville Healthcare & Rehab: 81 W Dillon Dr, Titusville, PA 16354
- Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab: 129 Franklin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401
- Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke: 159 Old Newport St #151, Nanticoke, PA 18634
- Richland Healthcare & Rehab: 349 Vo Tech Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904
- Belair Healthcare & Rehab: 100 Little Dr, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Priority Healthcare
- The Meadows at Blue Ridge: 10 House Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- The Meadows at West Shore: 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- The Gardens at Easton/Praxis: 500 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
- Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster: 425 N Duke St #4905, Lancaster, PA 17602
- The Meadows at York Terrace: 2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901
- Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab at Reading: 21 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606
- The Gardens at Wyoming Valley (Summit): 50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
- The Gardens at East Mountain: 101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- The Meadows at Stroud: 221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Other ownership
- Shenandoah Heights Healthcare: 200 Pennsylvania Ave, Shenandoah, PA 17976