Workers are demanding better pay, health care benefits, and staffing conditions. If those needs are not met, they're ready to hit the picket lines come Sept. 2.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday.

A strike date is looming for the staff at some nursing homes across the state. Two dozen facilities claim unfair labor practices, and some of them are in our area.

A union representing workers from three of the biggest nursing home chains in the Keystone State put out a strike notice on Monday.

In a statement, SEIU says Guardian Healthcare and two other nursing home chains refuse to provide detailed information about staffing and agency costs.

In total, 24 facilities across the state are getting on board. Seven are in our area, spread out through Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, and Monroe Counties.

The strike notice alleges staffing issues like using agency staff and poor staffing ratios that are set to go into effect this year.

The union also calls for a bump in the minimum wage, asking $20 per hour for certified nursing assistants, and $25 per hour for licensed practical nurses, along with other increases as an incentive to retain senior staff members

The union also demands measures to ensure employers follow new state regulations governing staffing in nursing homes.

In the strike notice, the president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said, "As the largest union of health care workers in Pennsylvania, our members will do whatever it takes to protect their residents and demand the investment into their jobs that they deserve."

In a statement issued to Newswatch 16, Guardian Healthcare said, "For the benefit of all parties involved, our goal is to avoid a strike, and we will continue to negotiate in good faith with the SEIU for a resolution. As always, the safety of our residents and wellbeing of our staff is our top priority."

If a deal is not reached, the nursing home staff from those 24 facilities will hit the picket lines on Friday, September 2.

Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill counties.

Full list of facilities named in the strike:

Comprehensive Healthcare

The Grove at Irwin: 249 Maus Dr, Irwin, PA 15642

The Grove at New Castle: 715 Harbor St, New Castle, PA 16101

The Grove at Harmony: 191 Evergreen Mill Rd, Harmony, PA 16037

The Grove at Washington: 1198 W Wylie Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Guardian Healthcare

Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab: 257 Georgetown Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Clarion Health & Rehab: 999 Heidrick St, Clarion, PA 16214

Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehab: 201 Hospital Dr, Meyersdale, PA 15552

Oil City Healthcare & Rehab: 1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301

Riverside Rehab & Nursing: 500 Hospital St, Taylor, PA 18517

Titusville Healthcare & Rehab: 81 W Dillon Dr, Titusville, PA 16354

Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab: 129 Franklin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401

Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke: 159 Old Newport St #151, Nanticoke, PA 18634

Richland Healthcare & Rehab: 349 Vo Tech Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904

Belair Healthcare & Rehab: 100 Little Dr, Lower Burrell, PA 15068

Priority Healthcare

The Meadows at Blue Ridge: 10 House Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011

The Meadows at West Shore: 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011

The Gardens at Easton/Praxis: 500 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042

Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster: 425 N Duke St #4905, Lancaster, PA 17602

The Meadows at York Terrace: 2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901

Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab at Reading: 21 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley (Summit): 50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

The Gardens at East Mountain: 101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

The Meadows at Stroud: 221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Other ownership