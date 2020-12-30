Nursing home residents vaccinated in Lancaster County

"You can feel the excitement with the residents, with the family members, with the staff, thinking, 'okay, this is our first step to get back to normalcy here.'"

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday, a Lancaster County nursing home began vaccinating residents and workers.

Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Christiana is one of the first skilled centers in the county to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

We could not go inside the home, but officials provided photos of the process. They say a pharmacist and staff member go room by room to administer the vaccine to residents.

Vaccination is not required of residents and staff. However, officials hope people opt in and provide a fact sheet to alleviate any potential concerns.

They believe vaccination the first step in getting things back to normal and allowing family and friends to see their loved ones at nursing homes.

"You can feel the excitement with the residents, with the family members, with the staff, thinking, 'okay, this is our first step to get back to normalcy here in our building,' and I think that's really, really important," said Fran Hughes, the Vice President of Clinical Operations.