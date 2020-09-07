Harrisburg's Finance Director resigns after being charged with indecent exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Finance Director has resigned after he was charged Wednesday for indecent exposure, city officials confirm.
Bruce Weber, 49, is charged with three counts of indecent exposure.
The misdemeanor charges come after Weber was seen last month by a neighbor outside in his garden without his clothes on. The neighbor reported it to police on June 26 and posted about it on social media.
Marc Woolley, the city's Business Administrator, is now leading Harrisburg's finance department in the interim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 12.