Have you noticed a difference at the checkout? More stores are asking for plastic as national coin shortage continues

Multiple stores are asking customers to pay by debit or credit

Notice more signs asking for you to pay by debit or credit?

Multiple businesses are blaming a national coin shortage for the reason why they are asking customers to pay with plastic.

GIANT confirms its registers are only accepting credit, debit, and electronic payments at this time because of the shortage.

A spokesperson for The Home Depot also told FOX43 "due to the national coin shortage, we have signs at registers asking customers to pay in exact change if possible, or to use other forms of payment."

Pennsylvania's liquor stores are also impacted. The PLCB issued the following statement to FOX43:

"Like many other businesses in Pennsylvania and around the country, Fine Wine & Good Spirits is following guidance issued by the Federal Reserve and its banking institutions, as nationwide shutdowns have caused temporary coin shortages. Signage was placed in stores informing customers of the national shortages last week. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers."