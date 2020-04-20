'Not all heroes wear capes': Rolling billboards say thanks to essential workers

The 3 billboard trucks are traveling across Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg and are making pitstops outside grocery stores and health care facilities

Not all heroes wear capes.

Three rolling billboards are showcasing the efforts of essential workers across our region by sending them a message of thanks. The billboards are created by 'Do It Outdoors Media' and they are traveling across York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg.

The trucks are making pitstops outside grocery stores and health care agencies.

"We were trying to pick something that was going to pop and be something fun for the community to see," said Bryant Hughes, marketing manager at 'Do It Outdoors Media.'

The company chose to highlight health care workers and grocery store workers after completing research into which essential workers and industries were prominent within the nearby counties.

"We had a lot of grocery stores and hospital clinics in the area and so those were the two that we decided to roll with," said Hughes.

Each billboard bears the message 'Not all heroes wear capes. Thank you to all essential workers.'

The billboards were unveiled in York last week and will head to Harrisburg this week. Next week, the billboards will make stops in Lancaster.

"We have them split up to cover more ground," said Hughes, who added that many essential workers have already taken their pictures in front of the signs.

"These people that are out and working these jobs and aren't able to stand in and work from home like all of us, they really are putting their lives on the line," Hughes said. "We really wanted that hero message to come across so that these people know we really respect what these people are doing for us.

'Do It Outdoors Media' donated the supplies, the design, and the drivers. Track the locations of the billboards here.