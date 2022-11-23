Northern York County Police training day aims to educate officers on cognitive disorders

The newly introduced project is intended to train officers on managing quick response times with neurodivergent clients.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department participated in training earlier Wednesday for Project Lifesaver held in Dover.

This project's goal is to train officers on locating individuals with cognitive disorders at a quicker rate than in previous encounters.

The department's Chief of Police, David Lash, said that this training day was all about giving his officers more experience.

"We're joining forces today to make sure that all of our officers and sheriff's deputies are trained on Project Lifesaver," Lash said. "They will get real-world experience for our clients that have gone missing in the past."