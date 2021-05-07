Northern York Co. Regional Police investigate deadly shooting at Cousler Park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 1000 block of Church Road at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. It happened around nine Monday night near the basketball court.

Officers confirm two people were shot. One victim is dead; the other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. There is no word on their condition. Police have not released the victims' identities. They also do not have any suspects in custody and no one has been charged.