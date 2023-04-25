Explore scenery, history with Northern Central Railway | Give Local York

The nonprofit gives educational train rides using refurbished or replicated train cars from years past on historical stretches of Pennsylvania railways.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

The Northern Central Railway of York is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit, formerly known as Steam Into History, gives educational train rides using refurbished or replicated train cars from years past on historical stretches of Pennsylvania railways. Their very first excursion in 2013 featured an authentic replica of an 1860s steam locomotive traveling down the same tracks President Lincoln used to make his way to Gettysburg.

The organization also offers fun themed rides throughout the year, such as excursions with Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny and a brewery tour called "Ales on the Rails."

Northern Central Railway's mission is to support economic development in York County.

This is its fourth year participating in Give Local York, and the nonprofit set a goal of raising $25,000. In years past, it has used the money to expand programming, bring in living historians and support a cowboy weekend. The funds will also be used for community outreach and to spread awareness across the country of York County's unique offerings.

There are tons of volunteer opportunities available, from controlling traffic at public railroad crossings or building model railroads to administrative work.

Anyone who is interested in the nonprofit's mission can also follow along with it on Facebook and Instagram.