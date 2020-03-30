North Museum makes virtual tours available, offers online educational classes

This includes vital resources for educators and parents alike, including: • Virtual STEM Boxes based on specific topics. Available for Pre-K, grades 1-5, and 6-8. • Live Virtual Classes beginning from the early childhood age range. • STEM Boxes Grab-N-Go: Themed tangible boxes available for rent and/or purchase. • Interactive Virtual Field Trips & Guided Tours of the Museum. Each segment comes with a downloadable guide featuring interactive activities based on the tour segment. • Free curated educational & COVID-19 resources, including Live Animal Feedings each Saturday.

"We feel like, you know, making sure that we can maintain programs and really serve the youth in this area. Because we just don't know who may be the next Dr. Deborah Birx," said Andrea Rush, North Museum's CEO, "So, we have quite a lot to offer here and we're thrilled to have you experience us when we're open and now when we're closed."