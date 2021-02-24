North Cornwall Township Police Officer has been released from jail as he awaits prosecution for his involvement in the Capitol riots

Joseph Fischer was released to be under the supervision of his wife and with some conditions that prohibit him from using social media and possessing firearms.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Joseph Fischer appeared in court in Harrisburg for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

He's facing charges of obstructing law enforcement and entering a restricted building.

During the hearing--the FBI spoke about how they were able to track him down through social media posts that put him in the capitol at the time of the riots.

Some of those posts include: videos, pictures and even conversations on Facebook.

However -- the defense team argued that it was an hour after the capitol was breached that the defendant headed there.

They said he was not part of the riots and he was only there to record the historic moment.

At the end of the hearing -- the judge found probable cause for the charges against him.

Fischer was released to be under the supervision of his wife and with some conditions that prohibit him from using social media and possessing firearms.

He was also prohibited from traveling outside the middle district of Pennsylvania, except to go to Maryland or Washington DC for future court hearings.

His next hearing will be on Thursday February 25 via zoom.