Norfolk Southern employee dies after train collides with dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Norfolk Southern employee has died following an incident in Cleveland after a collision between a Norfolk Southern train and a Stein Inc. dump truck early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs tells 3News it happened on a Norfolk Southern rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.

“As a result of the collision, a Norfolk Southern employee lost his life,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail. “The location is being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern.”

No additional details were immediately available. 3News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Norfolk Southern has been the focus of headlines for weeks after last month's toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern released a six-point plan "to immediately enhance the safety of its operations" after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their preliminary report in the East Palestine incident. You can read full details of that plan HERE. That announcement came just a few days after another Norfolk Southern train derailment happened Saturday in Springfield, Ohio.

