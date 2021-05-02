Non-profit aims to lower crime and heal community in Harrisburg

Kevin Maxson is putting the final touches on a non-profit that will serve as an around-the-clock space to provide the city's youth with resources.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A community activist in Harrisburg has a solution to stop the uptick of violence in the city.

Kevin Maxson is putting the final touches on a non-profit that will serve as an around-the-clock space to provide the city's youth with recreational sports, mentorship and vocational and job training, among other resources.

"If we want anything changed in our community, it stars within the home," said Maxson."Our attempts at trying to reestablish and fortify the black family nucleus to make it transcend beyond the privacy of our home, out into society where we can change people's perspective and change how they view life, it's just instrumental."

Maxson, the CEO of Voices 4 the Voiceless D.C.P. Prison Reform, is creating this organization to give back to the community in the same manner his mentors gave him inspiration.

James Randolph, behavioral support specialist, says it's important for us to know the individuals who are the leaders in our community.

"Just like they got 1800 numbers for everything else," said Randolph. "Call. You'll have someone mentor, talk to you, come up with a plan or just give you value for what you're sharing because everyone has great ideas and solutions."

Maxson says it's vital for youth that are involved with a crime to have a mentor.

"Even if we got all the kids to put down the guns, what do you replace that with?" said Maxon. "You gotta have something there that they can do. So, if they transition from a life of crime, okay, let's make sure they get the skills and training they need to pursue a career."