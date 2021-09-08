Non-profit organization announces partnership with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts to help end food insecurity among children

All of the dining outlets of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts will provide their excess food to the Cocoa Packs Food Rescue Program.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A non-profit organization has announced a partnership with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts to help end food insecurity among children

All of the dining outlets of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts will provide their excess food to the Cocoa Packs Food Rescue Program.

This food will be provided to children enrolled in Cocoa Packs each week.

Cocoa Packs coordinators say 62% of children enrolled in Dauphin County public schools are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches and experience some level of food insecurity.

The Director of Marketing for Cocoa Packs, Lindsay Drew says though they're providing food for many, there are more children than can be helped.

"There's so many more [children] that we can be helping that we know are out there because we see it day in and day out," said Drew.