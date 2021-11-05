Local non-profit offers resources to breast cancer survivors

funds go directly to the survivor to help cover durable medical equipment, as well as help paying out of pocket costs for tests and related therapies.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One local non-profit is helping breast cancer survivors pay for supplies and treatments related the condition, but not covered by insurance.

Ta Ta Rebels Inc. was started five years ago by breast cancer survivor, Kim Ramirez, after she noticed a lack of resources for survivors once they’ve been deemed cancer free.

Ramirez says survivors get mammograms, MRI’s, and other tests done once or twice a year, and there’s not many resources for them to help cover co-pays and deductibles.

The funds go directly to the survivor to help cover durable medical equipment like compression sleeves, prosthetics, and custom bras, as well as help paying out of pocket expenses for tests and associated therapies that help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

On May 15, Capital Tattoo Company will hold its second annual “Tats for ta-tas” fundraiser, where a portion of money raised will be donated to the charity.