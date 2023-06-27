Nolan Grove, 13-year-old accused of shooting 12-year-old classmate, heading toward trial

Grove was charged as an adult and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

YORK, Pa. — Nolan Grove, 13, is heading toward a trial on charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, in connection with an April 1 shooting that killed 12-year-old Kain Heiland.

At a preliminary hearing on June 27, a witness of the shooting testified for the first time. The witness was a 13-year-old classmate who had been hanging out with Grove and Heiland on April 1.

The witness testified that he, Heiland and Grove spent the afternoon of April 1 together, at times playing with a handgun taken from Grove's father's house in Red Lion.

That evening, according to the witness, Grove said something about Heiland's mother, and Heiland told Grove to be quiet. Grove responded, "You know what will happen." Grove then shot Heiland in the back at close range.

Neither boy called 911, according to court documents, and Grove asked the witness not to tell anyone what happened.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper involved in the case also testified on Monday.

Grove did not testify and remained silent throughout the hearing.

Grove was charged as an adult and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. He has been staying at a juvenile behavioral treatment facility near Allentown.