No, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel | VERIFY

As of Nov. 25, the EIA says the nation’s reserve would last 29 days. PMTA officials say that is only part of the picture.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fuel costs are high, though, the same can’t be said about the national reserve.

Rumors recently circulating on social media warn that the U.S. diesel supply could run dry.

THE QUESTION

Is the U.S. going to run out OF DIESEL FUEL and how might that impact Pennsylvania?

OUR SOURCES

• Energy Information Administration (EIA)

• Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA)

WHAT WE FOUND

As of Nov. 25, the EIA says the nation’s reserve would last 29 days. PMTA officials say that is only part of the picture.

"It doesn't take into account the ongoing production of diesel fuel," PMTA Director of Communication Brandon Moree said. "We're still importing crude oil, and refineries are still producing oil."

Moree says the 29-day supply is close to the average.

"The average is typically around just north of 30 days," Moree said. "So while the reserve is lower than it has been, it's not like we're going to run out of fuel tomorrow.”

Less fuel still means higher prices, a potential roadblock for truck companies in Pa.

"Most of the trucking companies in Pennsylvania are small companies with less than 10 trucks, most even less than five," Moree said. "The increase in diesel prices does hamper their bottom line for sure."

Member refineries tell the PMTA they don’t expect big problems through the new year.

"We have talked to some of our members that are suppliers, and they acknowledge that the supply is tight," Moree said. "But they don't have any doubts that they can manage through the holiday season."

So no, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel, though those using diesel are paying more.

There is some good news this month for Pennsylvania drivers. Fuel costs are trending down.

The average cost of diesel in the Commonwealth on Nov. 24 was $6.00. That number slowly fell to $5.96 on Dec. 1.

It’s a good sign. Though that number is still higher than the national average of $5.15.