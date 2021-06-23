No Pennsylvania counties are in 'substantial spread' rating of COVID-19 cases

The state's percent positivity is 1.4 percent.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the first time in more than a year, there are no Pennsylvania counties in the 'substantial spread' level of COVID-19.

There are 37 counties in the low level of transmission, 30 counties in the moderate level of transmission:

Low – Allegheny, Armstrong, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lehigh, McKean, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland, Wyoming

For the ninth week in a row, the state's percent positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped to 1.4 percent. To put that into perspective the Wolf Administration aimed for that number to be lower than five percent throughout the pandemic. This is the fifth week the positivity rate has been below five percent.

Hospitalizations are also down, with 406 people hospitalized with the virus. At the peak in December, more than 6,200 people were hospitalized.

The state recorded 177 news cases Tuesday, the last time the state recorded cases below 200 was in March 2020.

Despite the progress made Gov. Wold said, “We need to remain resilient in the fight against COVID-19 starting with getting vaccinated and making our communities a safer place."

According to the CDC, 59 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18+ are fully vaccinated, while 75 percent have received their first dose. The Wolf Administration's goal was to have 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults fully vaccinated before the mask mandate is lifted. However, that guidance was changed to 70 percent or June 28th, whichever comes first.