No more mail-in applications for doe tags

On June 26, hunting licenses for the 2023-2024 season will go on sale. You'll be able to buy those tags either online or with a license-issuing agent.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For nearly 50 years, hunters have been able to purchase hunting licenses at the counter at Dunkekberger's sports outfitter on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

But when you go to buy your hunting license on June 26, you'll also be able to purchase your antlerless deer tag. It's a significant change, putting an end to "pink envelopes" for doe tags.

"I think it's a great improvement the state is making. It's just going to make it more streamlined for everyone," said Michael Fritz, the vice president of Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters.

Pennsylvania Game Commission officials say it will provide a much-needed update to the antlerless license application process, changing a system that's been in place for decades.

"It takes it away from the county treasuries and gives it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. So now, through our automated licensing system, we're going to be able to sell the antlerless license right then and there at the time the hunter applies for their general license," said Gerald Kapral, the information and education supervisor for the northeast region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

On June 26, hunting licenses for the 2023-2024 season will only go on sale for Pennsylvania residents. You'll be able to buy those tags either online or with a license-issuing agent.

Employees at Dunkelberger's say while they appreciate the change, they are concerned about overloading the Game Commission's electronic licensing system as they process antlerless license applications.

"Sometimes it's fast, and sometimes it's not. So hopefully, they have everything worked out, and it will be a smooth process," said Fritz.

The Game Commission officials say there is no need to rush on June 26, as tags for most wildlife management units will be available.