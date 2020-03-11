No major issues at Lancaster County polls; some confusion over mail-in ballots

Election officials in Lancaster County are expecting a record turnout of in-person voters, even though about 40% of voters voted by mail

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The polls were busy in Lancaster County, with places seeing breaks throughout the day. Election officials are expecting a record turnout of in-person voters, even though about 40% of voters voted by mail.

Volunteers and election officials at the Lancaster County Convention Center were busy pre-canvassing ballots starting at 7 a.m. without any stopping. Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said it feels like the County is dealing with two elections: the 'in-person voting' election, and the 'mail-in ballot' election.

Of the many voters FOX43 caught up with in Lancaster County, most were happy, reporting the process to vote in person was smooth sailing.

"The line was not that bad," Jeanna Gibson of West Lampeter Township, said. "Maybe 15 minutes?"

"I was expecting a wait time," Ross Chielius of West Lampeter Township, said. "But I was able to get in and out within 5 minutes. I wanted to come and vote in person, see what it was going to be like."

During an election unlike any other we've seen before.

"It's new," Commissioner Parsons said. "The law is new. We have new machines, there are a lot of moving parts, but it's going well so far and it's the biggest operation in Lancaster County history."

Which is why Commissioner Parsons said it's no surprise there's been some confusion. Many people are worried that ballots arriving between Wednesday and Friday won't be counted. Parsons said unless there's a new ruling from the United States Supreme Court, people can rest assured they will be counted.

"They're not being counted now," Parsons said. "Well, one, we don't even have them now. They're going to come in over three days after the election day. They're not going to be counted immediately. But the law is that they'll be counted. The confusion over them is when you count them. We have 8 days to do that."

And for poll volunteers like Natalia Justiano-Njoroge, who has been standing outside for hours, it doesn't matter which way you vote, as long as you do.

"I think this is a really big election and this is kind of the make or break point for not just our country, but locally," Justiano-Njoroge said. "Local politics is super important as well."