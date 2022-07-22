No charges in Schuylkill County bus crash

In September 2021, several members of a Lancaster County church were injured when they crashed along I-81 on a bus trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Ten months after a bus carrying 30 teenagers crashed in Schuylkill County we are learning more details.

That crash happened in September when a charter bus carrying members of the LCBC Church in Lancaster County crashed into a wooded area of Interstate 81, near Hegins.

All 31 passengers and the driver were injured.

Now, investigators say the bus had no defects before the crash, and that the driver, 37-year-old Adam Wright, suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness right before the crash.

Wright will not face any charges related to the crash in Schuylkill County.