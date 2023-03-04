Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Dept. offers free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners in its jurisdiction

The department said it reached out to Kia and Hyundai to secure the steering wheel locks after several reported thefts of the vehicles in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 3.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced it is offering free steering wheel locks to residents in its jurisdiction that own keyed (non-push-button start) Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

The department said it reached out to Kia and Hyundai to secure the steering wheel locks after several reported thefts of the vehicles in the area.

The sharp uptick has been linked to viral videos, posted to TikTok and other social media platforms, teaching people how to start the cars with USB cables and exploit a security vulnerability in some models sold in the U.S. without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s preventing the engine from starting unless the key is present.

The offer is good to Kia or Hyundai owners who are residents of Penn, Warwick or Clay townships, the department said.

The locks are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NLCRPD Station on 860 Durlach Road in Stevens.

"Vehicle thefts are on the rise in the last few weeks within our area and surrounding jurisdictions," the department said. "Please let us help you take steps to secure your vehicle and stop the plague of Kia/Hyundai thefts in our area.

"Remember to lock your vehicles and secure your belongings inside your home."