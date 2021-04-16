Here are nine polling places that changed for the municipal primary in Cumberland County

Officials say voters in four precincts will have temporary locations; while five precincts have permanent changes.

Temporary locations for the municipal primary on May 18

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Formerly One West Penn Apartments

Hampden 5 & 6

Hampden Elementary School

441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg

Formerly Good Hope Middle School

Lower Allen 6

Christian Life Assembly

2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Formerly Bethany Village

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Formerly Messiah Village

Permanent Changes to Polling Places

Camp Hill 3

Camp Hill Presbyterian Church

101 N. 23rd Street, Camp Hill

Formerly Camp Hill Church of Christ

Cooke Township

Penn Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.

1750 Pine Road, Newville

Formerly Cooke Township Building

Mt. Holly

Mt. Holly Springs Borough

200 Harman Street, Mt. Holly

Formerly Citizen's Fire Company

Newburg

Newburg United Methodist

203 North High Street, Newburg

Formerly Newburg Fire Company

Dickinson South

Uriah United Methodist Church

925 Goodyear Road, Gardners

Formerly Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

Election Dates: municipal primary, Tuesday, May 18

Officials say may register to vote or make changes to an existing record at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Last day to register before the primary: Monday, May 3.

Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 11.

Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 18, at 8 p.m.

Officials say postmarks will not be accepted for any of these days.

In this municipal primary, voters will cast votes for state, county and municipal offices, three proposed state-wide constitutional amendments, and one referendum.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots and trains polling staff.