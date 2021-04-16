Here are nine polling places that changed for the municipal primary in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County residents in four precincts will vote in temporary locations for the Municipal Primary on Tuesday, May 18. Officials say voters in four precincts will have temporary locations; while five precincts have permanent changes.
Temporary locations for the municipal primary on May 18
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church
237 E. North Street, Carlisle
Formerly One West Penn Apartments
Hampden 5 & 6
Hampden Elementary School
441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Formerly Good Hope Middle School
Lower Allen 6
Christian Life Assembly
2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill
Formerly Bethany Village
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building
100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Formerly Messiah Village
Permanent Changes to Polling Places
Camp Hill 3
Camp Hill Presbyterian Church
101 N. 23rd Street, Camp Hill
Formerly Camp Hill Church of Christ
Cooke Township
Penn Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.
1750 Pine Road, Newville
Formerly Cooke Township Building
Mt. Holly
Mt. Holly Springs Borough
200 Harman Street, Mt. Holly
Formerly Citizen's Fire Company
Newburg
Newburg United Methodist
203 North High Street, Newburg
Formerly Newburg Fire Company
Dickinson South
Uriah United Methodist Church
925 Goodyear Road, Gardners
Formerly Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Election Dates: municipal primary, Tuesday, May 18
Officials say may register to vote or make changes to an existing record at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Last day to register before the primary: Monday, May 3.
Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 11.
Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 18, at 8 p.m.
Officials say postmarks will not be accepted for any of these days.
In this municipal primary, voters will cast votes for state, county and municipal offices, three proposed state-wide constitutional amendments, and one referendum.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots and trains polling staff.
You can visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions and other information. For more information, residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at (717)-240-6385 or (888)-697-0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.