'Nighttime' prowler returns to Hampden Township neighborhoods

Police warn residents after home surveillance video captures person lurking in neighborhood. Now, they are looking at connections in previous incidents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are warning people about a "nighttime" prowler in a Cumberland County neighborhood. The suspect was captured on home-surveillance video by a neighbor in Hampden Township.

Police said a similar situation happened back in October in the neighborhoods off of Wertzville Road. Now they are looking to see if it the same person or persons are committing the acts.

The most recent video shows a grainy image of a man walking across property at 3:19 a.m. last week.

"Obviously messing around over at that house," Hampden Township Police Chief, Steven Junkin, said. "We assume that they tried that truck to see if there was a way to get into the truck. Presumably not. And the person continues to move on."

The owner of that truck is Mary Anderson.

"We'd like to know why he's wondering around," Anderson said. "Does he want something? Is it something in particular? Or is he looking for opportunity?"

Surveillance video from October someone is seen walking in a backyard and reaching over a fence.

Police said nothing was stolen or damaged in either case, but they are calling both situations suspicious.

"A couple of months ago when we were looking at this problem that was one of the things that came up," Junkin said. "Is this something that is new? As far as the loitering and the prowling. Or is this just that we're able to better detect it because more people have these types of systems installed on their house?"

Chief Junkin said he hopes with these increased surveillance cameras, the prowlers will back off.

"It's a misdemeanor offense," Junkin said. "You're not allowed to just lurk in peoples backyards. Or in between . So if were to find this person we would certainly be able to detain them. Talk to them. Figure out what's going on."