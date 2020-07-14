Newville woman dies after crash in Perry County

Carrie Keifer, 34, of Newville, was found dead at the scene of the crash.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash last week.

Carrie Keifer, 34, of Newville, was found dead the scene of the crash, police say.

The crash occurred on July 9 around 9:20 p.m. along Route 233 near the Shermans Creek Bridge in Tyrone Township.

Police say that Keifer's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 233 westbound when it struck a mailbox, guide rail, and utility pole before going airborne.

According to the police release, Keifer's vehicle struck the ground and slid into a creek before coming to a final rest on a small island area in the water.

Police say that Keifer was not wearing her seat belt, and was ejected into the creek, where she was found dead.

Authorities say that Keifer had a 6-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.