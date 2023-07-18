Newberry Township votes against selling its public sewer system

Township leaders voted against selling its sewer system, after fielding several offers from private contractors.

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. — After months of deliberation, Newberry Township officials decided to keep its public sewer system. The decision comes after members of the community voiced near-universal opposition to the potential sale.

“It’s a wonderful victory," said Deb McKiernan, who voiced opposition to the sale. "I’m so glad the township supervisors actually listened to their constituents that they represent.”

The sale of the Newberry Township Sewer System was in the works since February 2022, when officials were looking to cut down on infrastructure costs and focus on core services. Currently, township residents pay a flat $149 quarterly rate to use the sewer system. That rate is expected to increase to $215 per quarter by 2033.

York Water Company, the most likely buyer of the sewer system, put forth two proposals for Newberry Township. The first would have the company pay $53 million to Newberry Township, and increase its rates to $381 per quarter by 2033. The second would include a modest $30 million payout, with rates increasing to $283 per quarter by 2033.

Community advocates said the rate hikes would be too steep for township residents if the sale were to go through.

“When I did some door knocking, I spoke with a lot of seniors and they said, ‘I have an 8% [rate increase], how do you expect me to make up 221% [rate hike],'" said Jane Harman, who helped organize opposition to the sewer system sale.

“We have a lot of seniors in this township, a lot of folks who live on a fixed income, and it’s important that we stand up and talk for them because some of them can’t be here," said Mario Eckert, a community advocate.

Community members hope this vote will inspire other municipalities to, perhaps, prevent the sale of their public sewer systems.

“Stay involved, keep up to date with township business, so that you can help prevent the temporary cash-grab that hurts township residents," said McKiernan.