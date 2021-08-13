Hundreds of Newberry Township residents left with no power after storm

County Emergency managers tell FOX43 hundreds of people were affected.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The thunderstorm that rolled through York County Thursday night caused a tree limb to fall on power lines, leading to a power outage in Newberry Township, county emergency managers told FOX43 Friday.

The outage affected about 500 residents, many of whom live in mobile homes, officials said.

“(The outage occurred) mainly the Riverview and Grandview areas of the township," said York County Office of Emergency Management external affairs officer Ted Czech.

Since then, Met-Ed crews have been working to restore power.

“Some residents may not get their power back until tomorrow morning, I'm told," said Czech.

Newberry Township police and firefighters are traveling through the affected areas handing out water to residents.

There’s also a place for people to cool down.