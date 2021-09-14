Newberry Township Fire Department & EMS to discontinue emergency medical services later this month

Newberry Township Fire Department and EMS will be discontinuing their emergency medical services on Sept. 30.

YORK, Pa. — The Newberry Township Fire Department & EMS announced that it will be discontinuing their emergency medical services on Sept. 30 in a recent press release.

This non-profit organization has been providing emergency medical services the citizens of Newberry Township for 66 years now.

The department announced that this decision was due to a staffing shortage along with additional changes that Newberry Township is implementing.

“Like many organizations this year, we are struggling to obtain workers. This combined with the changes that Newberry Township is making has resulted in us being forced to shut our doors," said Fire Chief Gary Hatterer, via press release.

The organization responded to around 1,285 calls in 2020 and received an influx of 28% more calls this year alone.

The organization was notified that the Township planned on putting out a proposal for Emergency Medical Services for Newberry Township, but ultimately weren't able to meet the Township's requirements, the press release states. It's unclear exactly what those requirements were.

"Our hard-working EMS employees typically work 2-3 jobs to be able to provide for their families. The closing of our EMS operations will allow them to focus their professional efforts in other areas," the Newberry Township Fire Department and EMS press release continued.