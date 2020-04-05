New York man charged with felony stalking in Lancaster County

Police say Walter Dolder paid a driver to bring him to ex-girlfriend's workplace, in violation of PFA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police say a man from Milton New York paid a driver to bring him to the workplace of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night, in violation of a Protection from Abuse order against him. Walter Dolder, 36, then waited for 8 hours outside the business.

When the victim attempted to leave the store parking lot, Dolder got into her vehicle and refused to leave, despite being ordered to exit.

Dolder was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Booking where he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Roth. Bail was set at $250,000.00 which Dolder could not post.