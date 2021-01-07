New York local stumbles upon a shocking discovery in a Dauphin County cemetery

A woman was visiting her ancestors of more than three generations and found unearthed remains

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Rachael Williams was in search of a piece of her family history when she traveled all the way from Buffalo, NY to Dauphin County.

Williams wanted to find where her ancestors more than three generations before her were buried.

When she arrived, she found things she wasn't looking for and what she calls disturbing.

"Human bones, and parts of what looked like maybe coffin handles," Williams said.

Williams filed a police report and says authorities confirmed with the Dauphin County Coroner that the incident was committed by animals.

One might ask, shouldn't the site be taken care of continuously? Well, it is, however as Pastor David T. Miller, of Wesley Union AME Zion Church, adds, it is not very simple.

"A yearly fee for maintenance costs about $15,000 to $20,000 and all that costs rests on the church itself," said, Miller.

This fee included provides the necessary tools to keep the tombstones intact.

The Lincoln Cemetery is truly historic, as it holds many war veterans, including those in the Civil War and both World Wars.

Unfortunately, due to its historic age and lack of maintenance, the site lacks the proper vaults it needs as Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says causes many of the tombstones to tilt and deteriorate letting animals come and meddle.

"Sometimes it was just a wooden box with a shroud, the grave sinks like that, so the markers go one side to another and many of them fall over," said Hetrick.

Williams says she hopes any remains disturbed and fixed and put back and a clear distinction of who is buried to honor their legacy.

"I would like to have more information about who's in the cemetery, who's buried there," she said, " so that other descendants are able to find their ancestors."