South Central PA New Year's Eve celebrations will look, feel much different during COVID-19

With the pandemic still very much a part of our lives, local communities are choosing to forego traditional New Year's Eve celebrations.

South Central Pennsylvania is home to some of the most unique New Year's Eve celebrations on the planet. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, none will look the same as we're used to this year.

Thanks again, 2020.

Whether it's a pickle in Dillsburg, a 'Kiss' in Hershey, or a massive bologna in Lebanon, local communities are choosing to forego their traditional New Year's Eve festivities in favor of scaled down, virtual events, or in some cases, nothing at all.

Below are the list of different communities in the region, and what their plans are for New Year's Eve.

DILLSBURG

Dillsburg Borough cancelled it's annual New Year's Eve festivities, including the pickle drop, according to the borough's website.

HARRISBURG

The capital city's New Year's Eve celebration will take place entirely virtually. According to organizers, there will be a virtual countdown to midnight featuring iconic City of Harrisburg locations and organizations followed by a fireworks compilation from previous years. There will be no in-person strawberry drop or fireworks.

LANCASTER

Unlike previous years, there is no Red Rose Countdown or live concert in Binns Park. However, the city says there will be two mobile DJs -- DJ Pritty & DJ Watts -- driving around Southwest Lancaster City from 6-8 p.m., and there will be two fireworks displays in Lancaster's northern and southeast quadrants at 8 p.m. to mark the new year.

LEBANON

According to the city's website, there will be no in-person New Year's Eve events. However, the city plans to hold its annual bologna drop from an undisclosed location, and livestream it online beginning at 11:50 p.m.

MECHANICSBURG

There will be no Wrench Drop this year, according to Mechanicsburg Borough's New Year's Eve website.