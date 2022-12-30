Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania

From strawberries to pickles, to wrenches and bologna, there are many unique ways to count down to the New Year in south central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?

Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?

Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania.

LEBANON COUNTY

Lebanon

The City of Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop on South Eighth Street between Chestnut and Cumberland streets from 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. The event will feature music from DJ Ryan Downes.

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg

The borough will bring back their annual pickle drop on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year. Bingo and other indoor activities will take place inside Dillsburg Elementary School.

Kids can watch the baby pickle drop inside at 7 p.m. Later that night, the big pickle drop and fireworks will be on South Baltimore street near the Ace Hardware.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Mechanicsburg

The borough will host its annual Wrench Drop—a staple of the community since 2004—on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 53 E. Main St.

The Wrench Drop commemorates the mechanics who settled in the Mechanicsburg area to repair the Conestoga wagons after crossing the Susquehanna River.

There will be an evening of family-friendly events leading up to the Wrench Drop at midnight.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg will host a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music, entertainment, fireworks and the Strawberry Drop at midnight on Dec. 31.

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. with a Countdown to Kid-Night event at City Hall featuring a balloon drop, milk and cookies toast, craft, kids dance party and more. The event culminates with the Strawberry Drop at midnight at the downtown Hilton, followed by fireworks to ring in the New Year.