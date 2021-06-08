x
Local News

New unemployment system set to launch Tuesday following week-long shutdown to revamp site

Pennsylvania is getting rid of its 40-year old system handling Unemployment Compensation and replacing it with a new, upgraded system

Pennsylvania's new unemployment system is expected to get its first test Tuesday after a nearly week-long shutdown to upgrade the 40-year-old system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous unemployment compensation system was met with wide frustration as many claimants reported trouble receiving timely payments and getting through on customer service. 

The new system requires a log-in us a Keystone ID and password.

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor & Industry is expected to hold a press conference at 1:30pm to discuss the upgrade. 

From Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry:

If you don’t have a Keystone ID:

You won’t be able to file any claims from June 3 through June 7. Starting June 8:

Online:

By Phone:

  • You should file every week instead of every other week

  • You will then get paid every week instead of every other week

  • You no longer have to file by Friday each week

  • Starting June 10, you can file weekly claims by phone. You will need to provide your SSN and PIN that you currently use to log into the UC system.

  • Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) Toll-free: 888-255-4728 or PAT Español: 877-888-8104

