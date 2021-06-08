New unemployment system set to launch Tuesday following week-long shutdown to revamp site

Pennsylvania is getting rid of its 40-year old system handling Unemployment Compensation and replacing it with a new, upgraded system

Pennsylvania's new unemployment system is expected to get its first test Tuesday after a nearly week-long shutdown to upgrade the 40-year-old system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous unemployment compensation system was met with wide frustration as many claimants reported trouble receiving timely payments and getting through on customer service.

The new system requires a log-in us a Keystone ID and password.

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor & Industry is expected to hold a press conference at 1:30pm to discuss the upgrade.

From Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry:

If you don’t have a Keystone ID:

You can create one when you access the new UC for the first time. If you are interested in learning the step-by-step process, please access the How to Log In User Guide VideoOpens In A New Window.



If you forgot your Keystone ID or password, please reference the How to Reset a Forgotten Password VideoOpens In A New Window.

You won’t be able to file any claims from June 3 through June 7. Starting June 8:

Online:

By Phone:

You should file every week instead of every other week

You will then get paid every week instead of every other week

You no longer have to file by Friday each week

Starting June 10, you can file weekly claims by phone. You will need to provide your SSN and PIN that you currently use to log into the UC system.

Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) Toll-free: 888-255-4728 or PAT Español: 877-888-8104

Find out more