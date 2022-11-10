New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date

Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store.

The store will be approximately 117,000 square feet, and "will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community."

Currently, there are six job openings waiting to be filled at the new Lebanon store ranging from sales positions to stocking and cashiering, according to Target's job post site.