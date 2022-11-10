New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date

x
Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release.
Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
FILE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. Target's first-quarter profit took a big hit from higher costs, despite strong sales growth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store.

Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release.

The store will be approximately 117,000 square feet, and "will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community."

Currently, there are six job openings waiting to be filled at the new Lebanon store ranging from sales positions to stocking and cashiering, according to Target's job post site

Additional details regarding the grand opening will be released in the coming weeks. 

