New survey says these 3 things are driving workplace stress

The American Psychological Association’s latest survey looked at data from more than 1,500 workers.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Psychological Association’s latest "work and wellbeing" survey found that workers view low pay as the number one issue causing them stress at work.

The report compiled data from more than 1,500 employees surveyed between July 26 and August 4, 2021.

56% of employees say their low salary has the most significant impact on their stress levels.

Aside from low pay:

54% of respondents said long hours were a significant source of stress

52% said a lack of opportunity for growth or advancement was a major stress

50% said a too heavy workload was a major stress

Employees also said, aside from any other benefit a job could offer, 30% would prefer more pay instead. Runner-up ideas included more flexibility (14%) and more time off (13%).

These shifts, identified in the APA survey, underscore the new set of priorities many workers have when it comes to a work/life balance.

As for companies, the APA finds that many will have to refocus their energies on employee well-being in order to avoid resignations.

The survey found that more than 40% of employees said they intend to find a new job with a different company within the next year - a major jump from the roughly 33% who said the same thing in 2019.